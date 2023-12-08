Live
- Kharge holds meeting to review Cong's defeat in MP & Chhattisgarh
- BJP MP Sunita Duggal Responds To Mahua Moitra's Expulsion
- Communist Party Of India (CPI) Mourns The Passing Of Kerala State Secretary Kanam Rajendran
- Amit Shah Inaugurates ABVP's 69th National Conference, Urges Youth To Lead India's Global Transformation
- Drought: Decision on cloud seeding after discussion with Finance Dept, says Shivakumar
- Spotlight on controversy surrounding Telangana CM's official residence
- Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, Vinod Tawde appointed as observers for Rajasthan
- Workshop on Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech from Dec 11
- SC questions CBI over Chanda Kochhar's interim bail continuing for 11 months
- Udupi Sub jail: Heritage site on exhibition
Just In
51 students fall sick after consuming midday meals in Bihar's West Champaran
A total of 51 students of a government school in Bihar's West Champaran district fell sick after consuming a midday meal on Friday, officials said.
Patna: A total of 51 students of a government school in Bihar's West Champaran district fell sick after consuming a midday meal on Friday, officials said.
The incident occurred at government middle school Babu Tola village under Parsa panchayat.
The students complained about stomach ache, headache, and vomiting soon after consuming the midday meals.
Soon the news spread in the village and the parents of the students immediately assembled there and took their wards to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Majholia block where doctors treated them
As three students were in a critical condition, they were referred to GMCH Bettiah.
As many as 32 students are still admitted in CHC Majholia while 16 students were discharged after preliminary treatment.
Following the incident, there was huge chaos in the CHC as family members of the sick students urged doctors to save the lives of their children.
“The midday meals are provided by an NGO. It has contacts with 171 schools in the district and 170 schools have not given any complaint. We are looking into the matter. The students are admitted in the hospitals and three of them are in critical condition," District Education Officer Rajnikant Praveen said.
"During investigation, a substance kept in a jute bag was found with the midday meal. We have collected the samples of food and sent it to the lab for testing. Treatment of students is our priority and we are looking into it," Praveen said.