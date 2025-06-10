6 die after falling from local train in Mumbai

Mumbai: Six passengers died and seven were injured after falling from an overcrowded local train at Diva near Thane in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

As there was a huge rush during the peak hour, many people were standing at the doors of the train, he said, adding that, while the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell down.

Among the passengers, six died while the remaining were injured and admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The incident took place at 9.30 am at Diva in Thane. The passengers were standing over the foot-over of the local train doors. The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 35 years.

"It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger. The distance between two trains is 1.5-2 meters, but on curves, a slight tilt happens, and this could be an additional reason for the incident," said Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, CPRO, Central Railway.