6,193 fresh Coronavirus cases take UP's tally to over 2.53 lakh, death toll mounts to 3,762

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,762 on Friday with 71 more fatalities, while 6,193 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to over 2.53 lakh, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "In past 24 hours, 6,193 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. There are 58,595 active cases while 1,90,818 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection," The COVID-19 tally in the state has risen to 2,53,175, he told reporters.

Till Thursday, a total of 456 people have died due to the disease in Kanpur, 392 in Lucknow, 173 in Varanasi, 171 in Prayagraj, 142 in Meerut, 121 in Bareilly and 108 in Agra. As many as 1,46,601 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of tests done so far to over 61.96 lakh, Prasad said. "Of the 58,595 active cases, over 30,000 are in home isolation. Of the total over 1.15 lakh, who have gone in home isolation, 73.88 per cent have completed their isolation period," he added. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to constitute a special team to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

"The CM has directed officials to implement no-touch policy in jails. As per this policy, no one should be allowed entry inside jails without testing. Those coming to jail should be kept in temporary jails and should be tested before transferring them to permanent ones," Awasthi said highlighting the chief minister's directives.