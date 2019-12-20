6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

The epicentre of the earthquake was at Afghanistan, which spread to various states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR. Information suggests that the Hindukush mountains, parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan at a depth of 193 kilometres have felt the tremors. Panic is rife in the north Indian states.

Even amid the violent protests at the Delhi-NCR region, the strong tremors emerging from Afghanistan side have rocked parts of north India. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir have felt the earthquake as well.

Tremors of the quake occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains 246 km north by northeast of Kabul, were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region. The depth of the quake was 190 km, as per the India Meteorological Department, which initially estimated its magnitude at 7.1 before revising it.

No casualties have been reported so far.