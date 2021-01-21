6,334 new corona cases in Kerala, 6,229 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 6,334 new coronavirus cases and 6,229 recoveries, even as 21 more fatalities took the state's COVID-19 death toll to 3,545, Health Minister KK Shailaja's office said.

As many as 61,279 samples were tested on Thursday, with the test positivity rate pegged at 10.34 per cent.

Ernakulam district reported highest 771 new cases and Kasargod the least 87 cases.

As many as 93 positive patients have come from outside the state while 5,658 others contracted the disease through contacts. The contact details of 517 patients is not known.

A total of 66 health workers tested positive on Thursday -- Kannur 15, Ernakulam 12, Pathanamthitta 11, Malappuram 6, Kozhikode 5, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad 4 each, Wayanad 3, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kasargod one each.

As many as 2,09,828 persons are under observation, including 1,98,107 in home or institutional quarantine and 11,721 others in various hospitals.

The addition of three new hotspots of Koyipram, Chennerkara and Mezhuveli in Pathanamthitta district and removal of two places from the list increased the total coronavirus hotspots in Kerala to 406.