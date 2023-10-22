65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency: Shah

New Delhi : There has been a 65 per cent fall in incidents of terrorism, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency in the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. He also asserted that the country’s “three hotspots -- LWE (Left Wing Extremism-hit states), the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir -- are becoming peaceful.”

The Narendra Modi government has made strict laws while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the home minister told a gathering after paying homage to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here.

The government has also worked towards making the best anti-terrorism force in the world by setting up the “Police Technology Mission” for modernisation of the police force, he said. Shah said the Modi government has introduced three Bills in Parliament for a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system. The three legislations will replace 150-year-old laws and guarantee all due Constitutional rights to every citizen, the minister said and added that the proposed laws will also reflect Indianness. He said Prime Minister Modi has laid stress on ending pendency of cases in courts.

As many as 188 policemen laid down their lives in the line of duty while maintaining law and order in the past one year, Shah said.

