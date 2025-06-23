7 IPS officers transferred in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls

In a significant administrative reshuffle ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Bihar Home Department transferred seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Monday.

The move is being viewed as part of the state government's efforts to tighten law and order in view of the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled to take place later this year.

Among them Garima Malik, previously Inspector General of the Central Region, has been appointed as Inspector General of Vigilance, Rakesh Rathi has been made the Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) and Jitendra Rana, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Inspector General of the Central Region.

Apart from them, S. Premalatha, earlier Vigilance Inspector General, has been assigned the crucial post of Inspector General (Technical), Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the Superintendent of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been transferred as Siwan Superintendent of Police, Amitesh Kumar, former Siwan Superintendent of Police, has been moved to Superintendent of Police of Special Branch and K. Ramdas, Assistant Director of Bihar Police Academy, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police of CID.

These transfers come shortly after the June 14 reshuffle, which saw the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendents of Police of six districts transferred.

In another round of transfers on June 21, 19 Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) across Bihar were reassigned.

Notable postings include Awadhesh Kumar as Fatuha (Patna) SDPO, Jitendra Pandey as Baisi SDPO, Sonu Kumar Rai as Daudnagar SDPO, Prabhakar Tiwari as Biraul SDPO, Shivendra Kumar Anubhavi as Pakri Dayal SDPO, Vibhas Kumar as Triveniganj SDPO, Rahul Singh as Ara Sadar SDPO, Subodh Kumar as Hajipur Sadar SDPO, Saroj Kumar Shah as Gaya SDPO, Rajiv Kumar as Darbhanga Sadar SDPO, Vinod Kumar as Manihari SDPO, Amit Kumar as Phulparas SDPO, Manish Chandra Chaudhary as Sitamarhi Sadar SDPO, Rajesh Kumar Sharma as Jagdishpur SDPO, Raghav Dayal as Jaynagar SDPO, Surendra Kumar Suman as Darbhanga SDPO, Subodh Kumar Singh as Jhanjharpur SDPO and Shailendra Pritam as Saharsa Sadar SDPO.

The reshuffle is expected to streamline police functioning and ensure effective law enforcement ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.