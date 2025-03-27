7 lakh visit Adani Green Science Museum in UK

New Delhi: ‘The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’ at the Science Museum in London, the UK, in the first year of its setting up saw 7 lakh visitors exploring revolutionary technologies that can make a low-carbon future a reality, the firm said on Wednesday.

The new gallery, sponsored by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and curated by the Science Museum, was inaugurated on March 26, 2024 by Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Green Energy.

The gallery, to which entry is free, explores how renewable energy can help tackle climate change. “The gallery explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise to limit climate change,” it said in a statement, adding 700,000 visitors came to the gallery within one year of setting up. Over the last one year, the gallery has hosted over 40 curator-led tours for various organisations, the Climate Change Committee, the Met Office, the World Energy Council, Universcience and several UK Government departments.

“These tours have provided in-depth insights into the rapid energy transition and decarbonisation efforts needed to combat climate change,” it said, adding the gallery won the prestigious 2024 Brick Awards in the innovation category for its low-carbon brick bench exhibit. It is the world’s first 100 per cent hydrogen-fired brick at the gallery in the form of a unique, one-of-a-kind bench.

The exhibition displays opportunities for how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to limit climate change, highlighting a possible future for low carbon brick manufacturing as they demonstrate between 81-84 per cent less carbon emissions from three firings vs natural gas. The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery recently updated a unique decarbonisation tracker exhibit that shows the carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity supply by tracking how many grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) were released into the atmosphere for every unit of electricity supplied in each of the years shown.