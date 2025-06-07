7 Maoists surrender in Dantewada

Dantewada: Seven Maoists, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said. The cadres turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials citing disappointment at the growing differences within the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the harsh forest life and the movement's hollow ideology, he said.

The official identified the surrendered cadres as Juglu alias Sundum Kowasi (23), Dasha alias Burku Podiam (26), Bhoja Ram Madvi (48), Lakhma alias Suti (26), Ratu alias Othe Kowasi (25), Sukhram Podiyam (25) and Pandru Ram Podiyam (45). "Juglu and Dasha carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 each. The surrendered Naxalites were involved in incidents like damaging roads, cutting trees, putting up Naxalite banners, posters and pamphlets during 'bandh' called by Maoists.