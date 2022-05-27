  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured in Ladakh road accident

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured in Ladakh road accident
x

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured in Ladakh road accident (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday, defence sources said.

Srinagar: Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday, defence sources said.

According to the sources, 26 soldiers were injured in the road accident in Turtuk area of Ladakh.

"Seven soldiers died on the spot while 19 others were injured. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to military hospital in Chandigarh," a defence source said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X