7 soldiers killed, 19 injured in Ladakh road accident
Highlights
Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday, defence sources said.
Srinagar: Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday, defence sources said.
According to the sources, 26 soldiers were injured in the road accident in Turtuk area of Ladakh.
"Seven soldiers died on the spot while 19 others were injured. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to military hospital in Chandigarh," a defence source said.
