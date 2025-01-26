7 Telugus honoured with Padma awards

Hyderabad/New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards on Saturday, out of which names of seven from two Telugu states get Padma awards.

Dr Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy is conferred with Padma Vibhushana for recognition of his services to medicines from Telangana. The other names selected for the Padma Bhushan include Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art- Andhra Pradesh); K L Krishna (Literature and Education- Andhra Pradesh); Madugula Nagaphani Sarma (Art-Andhra Pradesh); Manda Krishna Madiga (Public Affairs- Telangana); Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) (Art-Andhra Pradesh) and Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi (Literature and Education- Andhra Pradesh).

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, late Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki and folk singer late Sharda Sinha and former cricketer are among the em-inent people given Padma awards. The set of civilian awards announced includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri decorations. Former CJI Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar has been given the Padma Vibhushan, while Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha and M T Vasudevan Nair earned the honour posthumously. Dinamalar publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer has been awarded Padma Shri for literature, education and journalism. Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, gazal singer Pankaj Udhas have been given Padma Bhushan posthumously. Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi (posthumous) and film-maker Shekhar Kapur have been given Padma Bhushan.