72 ministers sworn in at grand gala event

New Delhi: It was a grand gala ceremony of oath-taking by the 72 member Modi 3.0 government on Sunday evening at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Thousands of guests had attended his inauguration at Delhi's presidential palace. Among them are the heads of neighbouring Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives - but not Pakistan or China. Tight security has been in place in Delhi, which was declared a no-fly zone, with more than 2,500 police officers deployed around the venue.

Speaking as he was sworn in by President Draupadi Murmu, Modi said he would uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with "true faith and allegiance to the constitution".

He said: "I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the constitution and the law without fear or favour."

Later BJP’s outgoing national president J P Nadda’s house had become the centre of attraction where he hosted dinner for all the who’s who and the NDA partners and the newly-sworn in ministers.

Apart from congratulating each other, the discussions during the dinner meeting veered around who could get what portfolio.

The discussion also was around “Kuan Banega agla BJP president.” The BJP will now have to work out magic formula for the Bihar Assembly elections next year. There were also discussions on whether Rahul Gandhi will become the LoP or not. Some felt that in this Cabinet it is experience which meets expertise and 24 states get a voice.