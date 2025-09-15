  • Menu
73-Year-Old Sikh Woman Detained By ICE After 33 Years In US, Community Protests

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman who lived in California for over three decades, was detained by US immigration authorities during a routine check-in despite no criminal record, sparking outrage and protests in her community.

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh immigrant who has lived in California’s East Bay for more than 33 years, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check-in on September 8, triggering widespread anger and demonstrations.
Despite having no criminal record and faithfully reporting to immigration authorities every six months for over a decade, Kaur was taken into custody at the ICE office in San Francisco after being asked to submit additional paperwork.
Following her detention, supporters gathered in El Sobrante, Contra Costa County, carrying placards reading “She’s no criminal” and “Bring grandma home” to demand her release. Kaur, who has worked for over 20 years at a Berkeley clothing store and is a regular at the local Sikh Gurdwara, has been a well-known and beloved member of the community. Her asylum request was denied in 2012, but she continued regular check-ins for more than 13 years. Her family expressed shock over the incident, calling it an unjust action against someone who has long contributed to the community.
