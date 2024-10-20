73-yr-old advocate donates blood 120 times

Dhenkanal : “Bloodhas no substitute. Man may land in moon, but he cannot create substitute of blood,” said 73-year-old advocate Biranchi Narayan Pany, who has donated blood 120 times. Now he promotes awareness on blood donation among youth in Dhenkanal and other areas.

“There is always an emergency situation and there must always be blood in blood banks,” says Pany, one of the driving forces behind Odisha’s blood donation movement. As a passionate motivator, Pany has donated blood over 120 times. Even at 73, he tirelessly campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation, proving that anyone can make a difference. Pany’s journey into blood donation began during his college days.

However, it wasn’t until a close friend’s sister-in-law urgently needed blood that he discovered his own blood group and felt the overwhelming need for saving a life. That moment filled him with a sense of purpose. From that moment on, he became a a regular blood donor. His family members also donate blood regularly.

The major turning point in Pany’s life came on the night of April 13, 1982, when his wife needed an emergency blood transfusion. He felt helpless, but with the support of friends and family, they were able to secure the blood she needed. This experience deepened his resolve to inspire others to donate blood, recognising that many people hesitate due to fear or misinformation. Pany often reassures potential donors that the body replenishes blood quickly and offers simple guidelines -- stay hydrated, avoid alcohol before donating and eat a good meal.

Pany emphasised the importance of maintaining good health for regular blood donation. “Love your life, must be the motto of every youngster to focus on their well-being. A healthy lifestyle and love for humanity enable individuals to give back to the community spontaneously,” he said.

During the pandemic, when blood shortage was critical, Pany, with the unwavering support of former sub-collector Vishnu Acharya, officials and volunteers in Dhenkanal organised blood drives. The community came together, driven by kindness and compassion, ensuring that the life-saving resource of blood remained available. For his contribution and inspiration to youth, he is felicitated and awarded in various forums.

