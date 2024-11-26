  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

75 Yrs Of Constitution: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses

75 Yrs Of Constitution: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses
x
Highlights

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on...

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, kick-starting year-long celebrations marking 75 years of the adoption of India's Constitution. The government said that a new website -- https: //constitution75.com -- has been created to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick