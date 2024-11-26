Live
- Rajasthan cop succumbs to Dengue on way to hospital
- Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held
- 3 including 2 women held in murder case
- SP slams UP govt, calls it orchestrated
- Shot In The Arm For Tribals… Girijan Coop Corpn Ropes In City Firm To Digitalise Petrol Bunks
- Complete failure of UP govt: Congress
- ‘Excavation rumour sparked violence, SDM, CO responsible’
- Cinematic legacy celebrated at SV University
- No permission needed for buildings up to 15 metres
- Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?
Just In
75 Yrs Of Constitution: President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses
Highlights
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on...
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, kick-starting year-long celebrations marking 75 years of the adoption of India's Constitution. The government said that a new website -- https: //constitution75.com -- has been created to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS