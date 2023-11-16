8 People Severely Inured During The After Coaches Of Delhi-Bihar Train Catches Fire

On Wednesday, four coaches on a Delhi-Darbhanga train caught fire, injuring eight persons.

The 02570 Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, saw an explosion of fire in the S1 (sleeper) coach. There was smoke visible when the train passed through the Sarai Bhopat station.

A video captured the scene showing a huge fire consuming one of the coaches with people standing around it, including passengers and officials. Because of the Chhath festival, all trains to Bihar are fully booked.









According to a railway official, the injured have been brought to the Etawah district hospital.

Meanwhile, o fficials said that the station master had observed smoke in the sleeper coach while the train was passing through the Sarai Bhupat station.

After alerting the train driver and guard about the smoke, the station master stopped the train. The people in the sleeper coach were then removed.