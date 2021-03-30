8 states make up 85% of Covid caseload

New Delhi: Eight States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases and account for 84.5% of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on March 29.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily rise of 40,414 COVID-19 cases, followed by 3,082 in Karnataka, 2,870 in Punjab, 2,276 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,270 in Gujarat, 2,216 in Kerala, 2,194 in Tamil Nadu and 2,153 in Chhattisgarh, the ministry said. These eight States account for 84.5% of the 68,020 new COVID-19 cases reported in a day in the country, it said. India's total active caseload has reached 5,21,808 and constitutes 4.33% of the total infections. A net rise of 35,498 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day, the ministry said.

Five States — Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh — cumulatively account for 80.17% of the total active cases in the country, it added.



Seventeen States and Union Territories have lower cases per million than the national average (8,724) while 19 States and UTs have higher cases per million than the national average, according to the Ministry.

Ten States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan — are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, the Ministry said. On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed 6 crores, it said.