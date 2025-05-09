82-Year-Old Ex-Official Charged In Three-Decade-Old Corruption Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police has submitted a chargesheet against an elderly retired government official in a corruption case initiated nearly three decades ago. The document was presented Monday in a special Prevention of Corruption Act court in Bilaspur district.

D.D. Bhutada, now 82, who formerly served as Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in Bhopal when Madhya Pradesh was undivided, faced legal proceedings stemming from a disproportionate assets investigation launched in 1995. While the case was initially registered by EOW Bhopal, the Raipur division was subsequently authorized to continue the investigation.

On September 13, 1995, authorities conducted raids at Bhutada's Bilaspur residence and other properties connected to him. During these operations, investigators discovered he owned a rice mill and multiple land holdings throughout Bilaspur district.

The searches also yielded substantial assets including gold and silver items, approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash, and various other possessions. According to officials, the investigation concluded that Bhutada had allegedly accumulated wealth valued at triple the amount explainable by his legitimate income sources.

The case spans the administrative division of the region, as Chhattisgarh was established as a separate state from Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, five years after the initial investigation began.