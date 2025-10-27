8K schools with no enrolments keep 20K teachers on payroll!

New Delhi: Closeto 8,000 schools across India recorded zero student enrolments during the 2024-25 academic year, according to official data from the Ministry of Education. Despite having no students, these schools collectively employed 20,817 teachers, highlighting a significant mismatch between staffing and enrolment.

West Bengal reported the highest number of zero-enrolment schools, with 3,812 institutions employing 17,965 teachers. Telangana followed with 2,245 schools and 1,016 teachers, while Madhya Pradesh accounted for 463 schools with 223 teachers. Uttar Pradesh has 81 such schools. Compared to the previous year, the total number of zero-enrolment schools has dropped sharply, from 12,954 in 2023-24 to 7,993 in 2024-25, a decline of nearly 38 percent. Several states reported no schools with zero enrolment, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Similarly, Union Territories such as Delhi, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu also had no such schools. A senior official noted, “School education is a state subject. States have been advised to tackle the issue of zero-enrolment schools, and some have merged schools to optimise both infrastructure and staff utilisation.”

In Uttar Pradesh, the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced plans to revoke recognition of affiliated schools that have reported zero student enrolment for three consecutive academic years.

The data also highlights that India has over 1 lakh single-teacher schools, with more than 33 lakh students enrolled in these institutions. Andhra Pradesh leads in the number of single-teacher schools, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. When it comes to enrolment in single-teacher schools, Uttar Pradesh tops the list, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Overall, the number of single-teacher schools has declined by around 6%, from 1,18,190 in 2022–23 to 1,10,971 in 2023–24.