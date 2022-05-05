91% Delhiites believe BJP orchestrates riots: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Seeking to project itself as a better alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP claimed 91 per cent of 11.5 lakh respondents to its survey in Delhi believe the saffron party orchestrates riots.

Eight per cent of the Delhiites who took part in the survey believe the Congress "engineers" riots and hooliganism in the country while one per cent attributed that to "others", senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed.

Buoyed by its stupendous victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest on all seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year. At a press conference, Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked just three questions to get their opinion about the BJP, Congress and the AAP. To answer the queries, the people had to choose from one of the four options -- the BJP, Congress, AAP and others.