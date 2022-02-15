A Bedridden 87-Year-Old Woman Was Raped At Her Home In Delhi

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped at her home in Tilak Nagar, west Delhi on Sunday. The police said, adding that the accused had not yet been detained.

The police informed that the incident was reported to them on Sunday, when the victim's daughter claimed that an unidentified person broke into the residence while she was out for a walk. According to police officers involved in the investigation, the elderly woman, who had been bedridden, was the only one present at the time, when the incident took place.

They stated that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the TilakNagar police station under the sections of stealing. Sections pertaining to sexual assault were added to the same FIR in light of new charges made by the family on Monday.

The elderly mother lives with her 65-year-old daughter, according to the investigators. The family claims that an unidentified person entered their home across 12.30 p.m. on Sunday and left before 1.30 p.m., when the woman's daughter was out. The family members explained that when her daughter came back home, the old citizen's clothes were ripped and she was bleeding.

According to investigators, the woman reported earlier the theft of a cellphone. On Sunday, the daughter of a senior person filed a written complaint about the theft of a mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar. After rumours surfaced on social media that the police were hesitant to file a rape case, the Delhi Police said in a tweet on Monday that an FIR under relevant sections was swiftly registered.

As per authorities, the victim's daughter claimed on Monday that her mother had also been sexually assaulted. The senior police officers said that pertinent sections of the FIR were added, and the old woman was given counselling and other required help.

Prashant Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), stated the charges of a delay in filing a FIR and officials refusing to cooperate with the victim's family were false. In their second complaint, the family admits that the assault was not mentioned in the original report. He stated that as soon as the family approached the police, a section of sexual assault was inserted.

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, has sent a notice to the Delhi Police. When the women's panel learned of the occurrence, she added, two counsellors from the panel went to the scene and met the victims and police officers. She claimed that she was raped since she was alone at home by an unidentified individual.