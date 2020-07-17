A family of six including two children hacked to death by Psycho killers

Madhya Pradesh: Two children and other four members of a family were stabbed and hacked to death in a small village in Madhya Pradesh. As the killers tried to escape, villagers caught hold of them and killed one of the accused while the other was shot at by police. Residents of Maneri Village shocked after these horrific murders. The incident took place in a village which is about 100 kms from the district headquarters.

Police have said that the six were killed by Harish Soni and his younger brother Santosh Soni, who are mentally unstable and are known to carry around axes with them and chase cars. The killers were also related to the family that they hacked to death. Police have said the six people were killed using sharp-edged weapons.

Police said they had to open fire when they went to arrest them as they tried to attack the police as well. The accused were armed with an axe, sword and chilli powder. They attacked the police team that had gone to arrest them and as a result police opened fire, injuring one of the killers.

Villagers claimed police that the brothers have a habit of chasing vehicles with axes in their hands if the driver blows the horn while passing by their house or even if someone talks on a mobile phone around them.

Reacting to the incident, former CM Kamal Nath hit out at the Madhya Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.