A Kerala Couple Hires A Gang To Assassinate A Textile Owner

A couple hired a five-man gang of goons to kill a textile store owner whom they suspected of assisting his wife's cousin in marrying their daughter when she was an MBBS student. Since it happened close to his home and his relatives transported him to the hospital right away saved his life.

The girl's parents, Anirudhan Palora and wife Ajitha, were detained by the Chevayur police for beating Rineesh Kayyalathodi, 43. On the night of December 11, Rineesh was attacked. Rineesh was returning home on a scooter from his textile shop in Kovoor when he was attacked close to his home. Two people approached the scooter and inquired if it belonged to Rineesh. They also asked if he had any ties to the Palora family, after which they assaulted him with an iron rod, injuring his head.

Anirudhan, whose daughter Jennet married Swaroop, Rineesh's cousin, dispatched the thugs. The attack was carried out in retaliation for the family's dishonour

According to sources, Jennet's parents paid the gang Rs 2.5 lakh to attack Rineesh. The authorities had their bank account information, which is substantial evidence against them. The couple was dissatisfied with Swaroop's financial situation. Rineesh allegedly assisted Swaroop and Jennet in their marriage, according to them. They had previously prepared for a goonda force from Alappuzha to attack Rineesh. They had also hired another goonda gang to attack Swaroop's brother, but the attack was called off owing to a money dispute. Following the December 11 attack, the couple sought refuge in Pollachi and Perinthalmanna.

gang went to Rineesh's shop and intimidated him for supporting the relationship between Swaroop and Anirudh's daughter in 2018. It had been a year and a half since they had married. The issues had not yet been resolved. There have been multiple charges filed at the Elathur police station between their family and Swaroop's wife's family since 2017. Anirudh had often threatened their father and them. Swaroop and Jennet had previously kept their marriage a secret. Swaroop's brother, Sajin Kumar explained that the eight-member