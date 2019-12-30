Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to give his son Aaditya, a newly-inducted cabinet minister, a role in a new CMO ministry on the lines of the PMO according to sources. The move is touted to be a step for grooming young Aaditya Thackeray - all of 29 years old. He is likely to be made the minister for the Chief Minister's Office.

Aaditya Thackeray was one of 36 ministers that were inducted into the Maharashtra government on Monday and was one of 25 people who got cabinet berths.

Aaditya Thackeray won the election and is the MLA from Worli constituency, Mumbai. He's the first member of the Thackeray clan to have contested and entered the Maharashtra assembly. His father Uddhav is the first Thackeray to be chief minister.

The Maharashtra cabinet expansion comes 32 days after a coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- an alliance known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi was sworn in. The alliance came into being after a major power tussle that broke out between BJP and Shiv Sena who disagreed for a power sharing and the Chief Minister's post.