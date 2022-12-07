Aam Aadmi Party Gets Close To Win With More Than 100+ Wards

As the ballots for the Delhi MCD election of 2022 are being counted, a political war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking place. Exit polls placed the BJP, which governs the city civic body, in a distant second place while giving chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which controls the city administration, a clear victory. Pollsters had written off the hopes of Congress. As the day's counting got underway, early indications pointed to a much closer contest.



But when the results started to come in, the AAP quickly pulled away from its competitors. The Delhi State Election Commission announced at 1:09 p.m. that the AAP had won 112 seats and was leading in 20 additional ones, while the BJP had won 91 and was leading in 14.

Six victories and two leads have been won by Congress. One ward has been won by an independent candidate, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM candidate is leading in three other wards.

After redrawing the boundaries earlier this year, 22 seats were lost, leaving the Delhi Municipal Corporation with 250 seats, or wards.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of the AAP won the Chandi Mahal seat by the largest winning margin recorded, 17,134 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Seema, who won the Patparganj seat by just 24 votes, had the narrowest margin of victory thus far in this election. Timsy Sharma of the AAP, who won the Jahangirpuri ward where there were racial clashes in April, also scored a significant victory.

Meanwhile, in 2017, there were 270 wards up for election; 181 of those were won by the BJP, 48 by the AAP, and 30 by Congress.