AAP accused BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj of conspiring to disrupt the Chhath festivities in New Delhi
The debate that started over playing DJ music at Chhath Ghat in Chirag Delhi turned into a scuffle between Delhi Police and AAP leaders
New Delhi: The debate that started over playing DJ music at Chhath Ghat in Chirag Delhi turned into a scuffle between Delhi Police and AAP leaders. AAP leaders were holding a meeting to build a culvert in the area. AAP leaders allege that BJP supporters were disrupting the meeting by playing DJ at high volume.
It has been said in a statement that the residents of Chirag Delhi village had called a panchayat regarding the construction of culvert on DDA land, in which minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also attended. However, during this time BJP supporters were playing DJ music at high volume.
Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that a DJ was being played to disrupt the panchayat meeting. When AAP leaders went with the local people to stop the DJ, an argument started between them and there was a scuffle between Delhi Police and local people, after which police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the area.
Also, the AAP accused Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP MP from New Delhi, of attempting to hinder the Chhath celebrations by stopping people from assembling at the city's Chirag Dilli ghat.Saurabh claimed that for many months BJP and DDA have been creating obstacles in the way of building culverts. He accused BJP of targeting the Delhi government to stop its development work.