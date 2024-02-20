AAP Celebrates Supreme Court's Verdict Overturning Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the results of the Chandigarh mayoral polls. Following the court's ruling, AAP's mayoral candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, was declared the winner. AAP seized the opportunity to assert that the BJP's actions had been exposed in the highest court.

During a press conference, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi minister and AAP leader, expressed concern, stating, "If the central government and BJP can resort to dacoity in such a small election...It’s a matter of big concern."

Simultaneously, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal extended gratitude to the Supreme Court for "saving democracy." The court ordered a recount of votes in the Chandigarh mayoral election, deeming eight initially invalidated ballots, which were cast in favor of AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar, as valid.

In response to the court's decision, Arvind Kejriwal posted on social media, "Thank you SC (Supreme Court) for saving democracy in these difficult times!"

The AAP had approached the Supreme Court seeking fresh polls after the BJP secured victory in the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three positions and defeating the Congress-AAP alliance. Allegations of "fraud and forgery" were directed at Returning Officer Anil Masih, with a viral video showing him marking ballot papers while glancing at the CCTV. During the court proceedings, Anil Masih justified his actions, stating that he marked the papers to prevent mixing and argued that all papers were defaced.

The Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction, summoned Anil Masih, questioned him about the viral video, and ordered the production of ballot papers and video footage from the counting process. In its Tuesday ruling, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed a recount, considering the eight contested votes as valid.