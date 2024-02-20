Live
Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target
SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly
Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark
RBI economists reject IMF view that India's debt-GDP ratio may shoot up
Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali
10 Cong MLAs suspended in Guj Assembly amid protests over fake govt offices
Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25
CCI Snooker Classic: Jabalpur cueist Nikhilesh Pillai moves into the second round of qualifying stage
BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
AAP Celebrates Supreme Court's Verdict Overturning Chandigarh Mayoral Polls
- The Aam Aadmi Party rejoices as the Supreme Court overturns Chandigarh's mayoral election results, declaring AAP's Kuldeep Kumar the winner.
- The decision follows allegations of fraud and forgery, bringing to light concerns about the BJP's conduct in the small-scale election.
On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the results of the Chandigarh mayoral polls. Following the court's ruling, AAP's mayoral candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, was declared the winner. AAP seized the opportunity to assert that the BJP's actions had been exposed in the highest court.
During a press conference, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi minister and AAP leader, expressed concern, stating, "If the central government and BJP can resort to dacoity in such a small election...It’s a matter of big concern."
Simultaneously, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal extended gratitude to the Supreme Court for "saving democracy." The court ordered a recount of votes in the Chandigarh mayoral election, deeming eight initially invalidated ballots, which were cast in favor of AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar, as valid.
In response to the court's decision, Arvind Kejriwal posted on social media, "Thank you SC (Supreme Court) for saving democracy in these difficult times!"
The AAP had approached the Supreme Court seeking fresh polls after the BJP secured victory in the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three positions and defeating the Congress-AAP alliance. Allegations of "fraud and forgery" were directed at Returning Officer Anil Masih, with a viral video showing him marking ballot papers while glancing at the CCTV. During the court proceedings, Anil Masih justified his actions, stating that he marked the papers to prevent mixing and argued that all papers were defaced.
The Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction, summoned Anil Masih, questioned him about the viral video, and ordered the production of ballot papers and video footage from the counting process. In its Tuesday ruling, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed a recount, considering the eight contested votes as valid.