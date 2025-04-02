AAP demands resignation of Kapil Mishra amid riot allegations, creates ruckus in Assembly

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday stepped up its demand for the resignation of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, following a court order directing the registration of an FIR against him in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.

The party’s MLAs staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly, accusing Mishra of instigating violence and questioned his continued presence in the Cabinet.

AAP legislators, holding placards and shouting slogans, stormed into the well of the House, urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take immediate action and remove Mishra from his ministerial position.

The protests led to a chaotic scene in the Assembly, prompting Speaker Vijender Gupta to suspend seven AAP MLAs -- Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha, Mukesh Ahlawat, Surendra Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, and Anil Jha -- for their conduct.

Speaking on the issue, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said: "After five years, the court has ordered that an FIR be lodged against Kapil Mishra, confirming his involvement in the riots. Despite this, the police have failed to act against him. A person facing such serious charges has no moral right to continue as a Minister. We categorically state that no rioter can hold a ministerial post in Delhi."

MLA Jarnail Singh also lambasted Mishra's continued presence in the Assembly.

“The court’s order clearly establishes that Kapil Mishra played a role in the riots. If he does not resign on his own, the Chief Minister must take responsibility and remove him,” Singh demanded.

AAP leader Atishi also trained guns at both the BJP government and the Delhi Police, questioning the delay in action against Mishra.

“The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered an FIR against Kapil Mishra, whose inflammatory speeches in 2020 resulted in the deaths of 53 people. The entire country witnessed his role in the riots. Why is the Delhi Police not arresting him? Why is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta not removing him from the Cabinet?” she asked.