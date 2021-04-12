AAP deputy CM says they will contest elections independently in Goa

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not form an alliance with any other party in next year's assembly elections in Goa and will contest all 40 seats on its own strength.

Senior AAP leader Sisodia said that their party is an alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state is weak and they are doing what the BJP wants them to do.

During the day, He paid tribute to former Chief Ministers Dayanand Bandodkar and Manohar Parrikar and Asked those to join AAP who want to see corruption-free politics.