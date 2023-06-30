AAP filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stay the Officers Transfer Ordinance

New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the central government's ordinance on officer transfer and posting. The Delhi government said that the central government's ordinance is illegal on Friday (June 30). The AAP government stated in its Supreme Court case that the central government's ordinance should be halted immediately.

The central government enacted an order last month to establish the National Capital Public Service Authority for the transfer and disciplinary action of Group-A employees in Delhi, which Arvind Kejriwal's government opposes.

A few days before the enactment of this ordinance, the Supreme Court ruled that, with the exception of police, law and order, and land in Delhi, control of all other services should be transferred to the Delhi government.According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the central government is not even obeying the Supreme Court's judgement and this ordinance is unconstitutional.

Apart from that, AAP spokesperson Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that, copies of the black ordinance will be burned in the ITO party headquarters on July 3 by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers, and all MLAs. The ordinance will then be burned in all 70 parliamentary seats on July 5.