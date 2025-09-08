AAP lashes out at Centre for lifting cotton import duty, warns of deepening farm crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday, alleged that the Centre had “secretly removed” the 11 percent cotton duty India imported from the US, bringing the Modi govt farmers into a deeper crisis.

"The Modi government’s decision to waive duty on American cotton until December 31 is nothing short of a betrayal of Indian farmers." By bowing down to Trump, the Modi government has done a disservice to our agriculture, industry and even the dignity of 140 crore Indians,” Kejriwal on farmers.

He also demanded that the government immediately reverse its decision and bring back the 11% import duty to protect the interests of Indian farmers from US unfair competition.

Kejriwal in his post said that after the Centre removed the duty on US cotton duty removal imports from August 19, cotton from the US became cheaper by ₹15-20 per kilo, “So, there is no chance for our farmers’ produce to be sold in the market.”

Why is Modi ji doing this? Why is he surrendering to Trump? What is the compulsion? The more you bow down, the more he will force you to bow down. Countries who stood up to Trump have seen Trump bending down before them. Why can’t India do the same?” he added.

Addressing the media with Delhi AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi later, Kejriwal alleged that the Union government had taken the decision in a “secretive” manner, without taking farmers’ representatives or thinking about its long-term impact.

“The first time they succumbed to Trump’s pressure and waived the duty between August 19 and September 30. On August 28, they went a step ahead and extended the waiver till December 31. Earlier, there was an 11% duty on American cotton which provided a level-playing field for our farmers. They have scrapped that. It’s nothing less than a fraud on farmers,” he added.