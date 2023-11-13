Live
Just In
AAP leader’s husband fires shots at her gym centre, 2 injured
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ruchi Gupta escaped death after her husband opened fire at her while she was performing Diwali puja in Gwalior on Sunday night.
The incident occurred when Ruchi Gupta was performing Diwali puja at a fitness and beauty centre located in Gwalior city centre area and her husband Sandeep Thakur barged into the centre and open fired at the group present there.
Ruchi Gupta escaped unhurt, however, two staff members received bullet injuries on their legs and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. After firing multiple rounds, Sandeep Thakur escaped from the spot. Ruchi Gupta and her husband have been embroiled in a long-standing marital dispute and they have been living separately for the last few years.
Ruchi Gupta, who is vice president of the AAP’s Madhya Pradesh unit, had contested mayoral elections last year from Gwalior. Upon receiving information about the firing, local police have started investigations into the matter.