AAP MP Raghav Chadha Has Been Ordered By The Court To Remain At His Official Home

A Delhi court has ordered the Rajya Sabha secretariat to refrain from ejecting AAP MP Raghav Chadha from a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, which is typically given to lawmakers who have served as former ministers, chief ministers, or governors, while his application is pending and without following the proper legal procedures.



Regarding the court order and the MP's plea, no one from the Rajya Sabha secretariat was immediately available for remarks. Regarding the court order and the MP's plea, no one from the Rajya Sabha secretariat was immediately available for remarks. The court will now determine whether Chadha's case against the Rajya Sabha secretariat's March 3, 2023 ruling cancelling the bungalow's allocation to him on July 10 can be maintained.

The RS secretariat's legal representative objected to the application's maintainability during the hearings. On June 1, Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik scheduled the case for order on July 10 after hearing arguments from both sides about the question of maintainability.

Meanwhile, in April, the court issued a directive prohibiting the secretariat from evicting Chadha from the bungalow "without due process of law" while the application is still pending.

Furthermore, the judge took note of Chadha's argument that the secretariat was operating in "haste" and that there was a good chance he could lose his property without going through the proper legal channels.

However, the secretariat, according to Chadha's attorney, is "hell bent" on evicting Chadha from the designated accommodations, and he or she had asked the court to obtain an ex-parte ad-interim order against it.

The estate officer has not issued any orders, and no eviction proceedings have been started, the court found. If the injunction was not granted, he argued, Chadha would sustain irreparable harm.

Chadha was given a "Type 6" house at Pandara Park on July 6 of last year, but on August 29 he submitted a request to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha asking for a "Type 7" residence. After that, he was given a different bungalow across Pandara Road from the Rajya Sabha pool. In the meantime, t he allotment was cancelled in March of this year, though.

Chadha asked for an injunction to stop the secretariat from acting further in response to the letter dated March 3 and to stop it from giving the bungalow to someone else.