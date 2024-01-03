AAP Protests Alleged Unlawful Summons To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be present for questioning today in the Delhi liquor policy case, as declared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party contends that the Enforcement Directorate's summons are unlawful and are solely intended to arrest Mr. Kejriwal. This marks the third notice served to Mr. Kejriwal, who also serves as the AAP's national convenor. He had previously declined to appear before the investigative agency on two occasions – November 2 and December 21.

The Aam Aadmi Party maintains that Mr. Kejriwal is willing to collaborate with the agency but insists that the summons were issued with the ulterior motive of apprehending him. The party questions the timing of the notice, alleging that it is a deliberate attempt to hinder Kejriwal's election campaigning.

The AAP chief underwent questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April in connection with the case, yet he has not been formally accused by the agency.

Speculation about the potential arrest of the Delhi chief minister has been rife since the initial summons from the Enforcement Directorate. Various AAP leaders have echoed similar sentiments in anticipation of this outcome. Notably, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh faced custody in October in connection with the same case.