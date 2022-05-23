AAP to go slow in Telangana

New Delhi: In view of the changing political equations between TRS and AAP, the relationship between the two parties is also likely to undergo major changes. In all probability, AAP would slow down its political activities in Telangana and may go in for seat-sharing during the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The AAP leaders when contacted by The Hans India, however, maintained silence and said Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will clarify all such issues.

But if the new found bonhomie between the two leaders K Chandrashekar Rao and Kejriwal is any indication, AAP will not go aggressive in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that Kejriwal had invited KCR over lunch in Delhi and both leaders discussed political strategies for over an hour and later both of them flew to Chandigarh and jointly participated in the meeting where they honoured the families of martyrs of Galvan show-off in China and farmers who lost lives during the agitation on the borders of Delhi.

In fact, AAP has started political activity in Telangana and also constituted some ad hoc committees in the state recently. The Delhi ruling party leaders also made some allegations and accusations against the ruling TRS and KCR in the recently-held meetings in Hyderabad and also in the national capital.

During this period of being together, it is learnt that they had come to an understanding that AAP would slow down its activities in Telangana so that it would help both the parties to work together in bringing all anti-BJP parties on one platform.

They are said to have exchanged their views on the alleged politics of vendetta being adopted by the Centre. KCR cautioned Kejriwal about the possibility of more attacks on him.

Sources said that KCR has invited Kejriwal to Telangana to have a first-hand experience on development taking place in Telangana and the successful run of Gurukul educational institutions which provides education to the poor students free of cost.