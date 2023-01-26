'Aatmanirbharta'on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: India's military prowess infused with a spirit of 'aatmanirbharta' and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing 'aatmanirbharta' in defence. Nine Agniveers -- six men and three women -- were part of the Navy's marching contingent during the celebrations, a senior official said. Shallow fog lowered visibility at the Kartavya Path as spectators strained their eyes to watch aerial manoeuvres by a battery of 50 aircraft, including 45 from the Indian Air Force (IAF). They flew in different formations such as 'Bheem', 'Vajraang', 'Baaz', 'Tiranga', 'Garuda', 'Amrit' and 'Trishul'.

The fly-past included MiG-29, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighters as well as C-130 Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes. The Navy's IL-38 was also showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time. IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years. The IL-38 is likely to be de-commissioned by the end of this year, sources said. The military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat', officials said. The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and the K-9 Vajra were also showcased. All equipment from the Army which were part of the Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India. The marching contingents from the Army included one each from the mechanised infantry, the Dogra Regiment, the Punjab Regiment, the Maratha Light Infantry, the Bihar Regiment and the Gorkha Brigade. A camel band from the Border Security Force also took part in the parade.