Abandoned values, his language polluted: BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘sutra’ remark on journalist

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has sparked a political storm with his controversial remark comparing “sources”, a common practice in journalistic parlance, to “mutra” (urine) while responding to a query about the alleged presence of illegal migrants in Bihar's electoral rolls.

His statement, delivered during a press interaction, has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, especially from the BJP and JD-U leaders, who have accused him of degrading democratic discourse and insulting the media.

Reacting strongly to Tejashwi’s language, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "These people have abandoned their values and distanced themselves from Indian traditions and culture. Even their language reflects roughness, polluted by a negative environment. Such a mindset has caused both father and son to tarnish Bihar’s reputation. However, true Biharis, with pride and dignity, continue to uphold and advance their heritage."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also condemned the tone and tenor of Tejashwi's response:

"Firstly, the language used by Tejashwi Yadav was not correct. It was highly inappropriate by any standard. The people being referred to clearly indicate that the Election Commission’s decision was justified. Many individuals who were not eligible to vote had become voters, making it necessary to revise the voter list."

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also weighed in, slamming the opposition for defending illegal immigrants.

"Whether it's Tejashwi’s party or the Congress, those defending illegal infiltrators, who are now being passed off as legitimate voters, are undermining the rights of Indian citizens. These illegal entrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar are harming India’s own Muslim population, hijacking their rights. They are a burden on country's resources, and protecting them in any form is unjustified," he said.

In a sharp criticism, the JD-U’s spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, accused Tejashwi of demeaning the media, "The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, has every right to report news based on sources. But your use of vulgar language shows a lapse in character. This reflects your company and suggests such indecency may also be a part of your home environment."