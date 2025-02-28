Abhay Dubey claims CAG report on healthcare will expose AAP govt's corruption

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey on Friday asserted that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report being presented in the Assembly on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in Delhi will unveil significant corruption under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report, that was presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to expose discrepancies, particularly in the construction of three new hospitals.

Speaking with IANS, Dubey said, “Earlier, the Sarin Committee report had already highlighted critical issues with the infrastructure and medical services in Delhi hospitals. Now, the CAG’s findings, which focus on the construction of these three hospitals, are poised to reveal serious corruption. This follows the massive Rs 2,000 crore scam in the liquor policy. These issues are proof of the AAP’s involvement in widespread corruption, which is why the people of Delhi rejected them in the recent Assembly elections.”

Dubey continued to underline the significance of the findings, claiming that the report will strengthen the argument that the AAP government has failed in terms of transparency and governance.

He further claimed that such revelations could explain the growing discontent among the public, contributing to AAP’s poor performance at the polls.

Dubey further reacted on the escalating tensions in the border district of Belagavi, where a language dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has led to suspensions in bus services between the two states. Dubey urged the central government to intervene, calling for harmonious relations between the states.

“The central government, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, should step in and mediate between the top leadership of both states to resolve the issue peacefully,” he stated.

Dubey further reacted to recent comments from Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, who declared that the BJP would contest upcoming elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Dubey speculated that more developments would soon come to light regarding the BJP’s dependence on coalition partners.

"The BJP often relies on other parties for support in elections. If they fight alone, it will expose their true position," he said.

Jaiswal’s resignation from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Wednesday, ahead of the planned expansion on Thursday, was also noted by Dubey. The resignation followed the BJP’s policy of 'one person, one post,' with Jaiswal relinquishing his role as Revenue and Land Reform Minister.



