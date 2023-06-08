Active Covid cases comes down to 2,831

New Delhi: India has recorded 214 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,094). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.