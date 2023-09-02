Aditya L1 yet another momentous achievement in space research, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Live
Just In
Highlights
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of India's solar mission Aditya-L1 on Saturday
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that India’s space agency ISRO wants to use to monitor the sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.
The Chief Minister wrote on X, “India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!.”
