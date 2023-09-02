Aditya L1 yet another momentous achievement in space research, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of India's solar mission Aditya-L1 on Saturday





India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars! pic.twitter.com/buJQdAmI2u — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) September 2, 2023

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that India’s space agency ISRO wants to use to monitor the sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.

