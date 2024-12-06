Adopt natural farming methods, says Prez

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stressed on the adoption of natural farming methods to mitigate the negative impacts of excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Speaking at the 40th convocation ceremony of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), President Murmu said: “Excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides has posed a new challenge to our agriculture sector. Everyone is concerned over the negative impacts this has on the soil, water and environment. Keeping in view the present situation, we have to give emphasis on adoption of natural farming methods, promotion of indigenous technical knowledge and appropriate use of locally available natural resources.” The President said it is impossible to achieve all-round development of the country without development of the agriculture sector and farmers. Murmu said she is of the firm belief that the economy of the country can be strengthened through the development of agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors. She said culture and agriculture are among the several distinguishing features of India.

“For the last couple of decades, our country has achieved unprecedented success in the sector of agricultural production. Once, we were dependent on other countries for food items, but now we are exporting food items and other agricultural products to different countries. It became possible only because of the guidance of our agricultural scientists and the untiring labour by our farmers,” Murmu said.

She also said there are adequate opportunities available in India for the development of agriculture. The President noted that fertile land, different climates, adequate natural resources, quality human resources and advanced technology are enough to ensure growth of the agriculture sector in India. However, the agriculture sector in India is also facing several problems.

“Natural calamities, the adverse impact of climate change, the per head availability of arable land and excessive use of natural resources have created new challenges for us. And to face such challenges, our scientists have to develop and propagate technologies suitable for the present time. Advanced technologies such as drones, remote sensing, nanotechnology and Artificial Intelligence should be used in the agricultural sector to maintain the growth of agricultural production amidst all the adverse situations. There is a need to strengthen the agricultural sector,” she added. The President emphasised the need for the protection of the environment, maintaining water and soil health, conservation of soil and proper use of natural resources. “Climate change is a major problem for the whole world. Rising temperatures of the environment, increased levels of carbon dioxide and negative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions have impacted agricultural production. It is an important task for agricultural scientists to face such challenges,” the President said.