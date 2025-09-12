  • Menu
Adulterated milk unit busted

Highlights

Bhubaneswar: An adulterated milk manufacturing unit was busted in Cuttack district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team...

Bhubaneswar: An adulterated milk manufacturing unit was busted in Cuttack district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a spot behind a roadside eatery in Gurudijhatia near Athagarh on Tuesday night.

Chemicals, salt and powders, which were allegedly used to make adulterated milk, were seized from the spot, along with a tanker and a van. However, those involved in manufacturing adulterated milk managed to flee from the spot, police said.

Milk farmers demanded the immediate arrest of the persons involved in the preparation of adulterated milk. Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association president Rabi Behera said strong steps should be taken by the government to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products.

