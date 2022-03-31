After 2 years of pandemic, Maharashtra lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Mumbai: In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions, two years after the Coronavirus pandemic curbs were clamped, officials said here.

Accordingly, from April 1, there will be no restrictions on public movement, social, religious or political gatherings, weddings, funerals, visits to malls, cinemas, shopping plazas, travelling by trains, buses, among others.

A decision to the effect was taken unanimously at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon in view of the huge decline in Covid-19 cases.

However, the government has recommended physical distancing and voluntary wearing of face-masks as a precaution, though there will be no penalties for defaulters.

Housing Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad said that with the state becoming free of restrictions, people can celebrate Gudi Padva and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with processions and the upcoming holy month of fasting Ramzan in full swing.

The state imposed a lockdown on March 24, 2020, followed by the nationwide lockdown, and after the first few months of stringent restrictions, the curbs were lifted in stages during the first, second and third waves.