After German student, Norwegian tourist ordered to leave the country for participating in CAA protests

Citizenship Amendment Act protests had hit the yet another foreigner when she shared the pic of the agitation on her Facebook. Going by details, a tourist from Norway who was ordered to vacate the country has been not left till she bought a ticket to her home country. Janne-Mette Johansson wrote on Facebook while the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has confirmed the news about the tourist, who was asked to leave the country for violating the VISA rules.

Earlier, a German student of IIT-Madras was sent back for participating in the protest against CAA.cHowever, the facebook post revealing her bitter experience had deleted the post.

"The officer from the Bureau is not leaving me before he can see that I have a flight ticket. Now pretty soon on my way to the airport. A friend fixing a flight ticket to Dubai and from there catching a flight back home to Sweden," she shared.

The officials reportedly questioned the tourist for participating in the protests in Kochi, Kerala, which is the violation of Visa norms.





In her post in the morning, she wrote "I will not be posting more on FB during my travelling in beautiful India. I thank you all for having followed me on my journey. But now time to be private. I also want you all to know that I am alright. Still in Cochin, but when I know the time is right for me, I will be on my way to Delhi — just informing you, so you don't worry. I thank you all. Goodbye, my friends! (sic)"

While the FRRO official confirmed that their enquiry found that she has violated visa norms; hence she was asked to go back.

Massive protests against the CAA or Citizenship (Amendment) Act, have witnessed for last half a month. Opposition parties and other protesters, Activists, students say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against the constitution.