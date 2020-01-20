After Kerala challenges CAA in Supreme Court, upset Governor demands report

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded a report from the state government after it challenged the citizenship law in the Supreme Court earlier this week, sources said.

The Governor, who is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state, said it was "improper" that he was not informed of the decision.

"The Governor's office has sought a report from Chief Secretary for not informing him after the state moved the Supreme Court against CAA, without informing him", sources said.

The Governor had earlier told the media that the state had the right to approach the top court, but it was "improper" to not keep him in the loop.

On Tuesday Kerala became the first state to move the top court against the CAA. The court will hear this petition, and more than 60 others like it on the same issue, on Wednesday.