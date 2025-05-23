After Kolkata, drone-like objects spotted in skies of Sagar Island

Kolkata: After Kolkata, mysterious movements of drone-like illuminated objects have been spotted in the skies of Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sagar Island, located at the confluence of the River Ganges, is famous for the iconic Kapil Muni Ashram and the annual Gangasagar Mela there.

Eyewitnesses told the police and the media persons that at around 12.30 p.m., illuminated objects with colours like red, green and yellow were spotted in the skies of Sagar Islands.

As per the latest information available, such mysterious movements of illuminated objects were also spotted in the skies of Sagar Island-adjacent Mousuni Island, Fraserganj and Namkhana.

The local residents of Sagar Island, after noting the illuminated objects in the sky, immediately contacted the local police station. However, none of the eyewitnesses were able to specify the exact number of the flying objects.

The district police superintendent of Sundarban District Police, Koteswar Rao, claimed that an investigation has already been started in the matter.

The mysterious light movements were spotted for around 10 to 15 minutes. The movements, according to eyewitnesses, were from the southern side to the northern side of the Sagar Islands.

Similar movements of drone-like illuminated objects were spotted in the skies of Kolkata during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both the Kolkata Police and the Eastern Command of the Indian Army had taken note of these.

In that case, the mysterious movements of light were first spotted by some on-duty cops in some police stations in the city, who immediately informed the Kolkata Police headquarters and subsequently the office of the Eastern Command.