After LOP, breach of privilege motion against another BJP Bengal legislator

Kolkata: A breach of privilege motion was moved against actor-turned-BJP legislator Hiran Chatterjee in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday for allegedly accusing the state government of receiving awards for its developmental projects on payment of hefty amounts.

The breach of privilege motion was moved against Chatterjee, the MLA from Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, by Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya and Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay had accepted the notice.

Chatterjee is the second BJP legislator against whom a breach of privilege motion has been moved during the current week during the ongoing first round of the Budget session of the Assembly, the last day of which was on Thursday.

On February 18, state Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay had moved a similar breach of privilege motion against the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly giving misleading statements to media persons about his suspension from the house for a month allegedly because of his unruly behaviour in the house.

While participating in the debate on the state Budget proposals for 2025-26 on Wednesday, Chatterjee claimed that the state government paid a total sum of Rs 11.26 lakh against a total of 40 Skoch Awards for multiple developmental projects.

Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, who was the presiding officer at that point in time, asked Chatterjee to submit the supporting documents in support of his claims to the Assembly.

On Thursday, while submitting the notice on the breach of privilege motion, Minister Bhattacharya claimed that Chatterjee had not submitted those supporting documents as desired by the Deputy Speaker as yet.

Chatterjee claimed that he would submit the supporting documents if the Assembly authorities asked him to do so in writing. He also claimed that his submissions on the floor of the house on Wednesday were based on the contents of the CAG reports and he is in possession of those supporting documents.



