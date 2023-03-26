Aftet Rahul Gandhi, Leader Of Shiv Sena May Face Disqualification From Rajya Sabha

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and a member of the Rajya Sabha, may be disqualified after Rahul Gandhi since a resolution for breach of privilege was carried against him on Saturday and sent to the Rajya Sabha's chairman.



The members of the state assembly were referred to as the "chor mandal" by Sanjay Raut. The Maharashtra government objected to Sanjay Raut's description of the state assembly as a "chor mondal" and that a privilege motion be brought against him for insulting the elected officials and the House, which has a long history.



Rahul Narvekar, the speaker of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly, read the findings of the privilege committee that suggested sanctions against Sanjay Raut. According to Narvekar, the breach of privilege motion brought out against Sanjay Raut is acceptable. In accordance with natural justice, he said, he had sent Sanjay Raut a notice asking for his clarifications. He requested additional time, and when he finally responded, it was determined to pass the privilege motion against him since it was not adequate. They agreed to refer this passed motion to the Rajya Sabha chairman for further action because Sanjay Raut is a member of that body.

After getting trapped into the problem of facing disqualified, Sanjay Raut mentioned that this is the same conspiracy taking placw for him just like Rahul Gandhi and he further mentioned that he will not apologize for the statement.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi facing disqulification is attracking a huge attention as several opposition party leaders like Arvind Kejrival, Mamata Banerjee and many more are standing with him. In order to succeed, the parties will need to work together, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed on Saturday. He also said that by disqualifying him, the current administration had given them a "big weapon." In addition, he expressed gratitude to the opposition parties for their support in the wake of his conviction in a defamation case and expulsion from the Lok Sabha, saying that the action against him will benefit the parties.