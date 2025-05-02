Against humanity, says Farooq on deportations

Jammu: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday criticised the Indian government’s directive for Pakistani nationals to leave the country following the Pahalgam attack, calling it ‘inhuman’ and ‘against the spirit of humanity,’ especially in cases where individuals have lived in India peacefully for decades.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah sympathised with the people living in India for the last 70 or 25 years.

“This action is not good; this is against humanity. Some people have been staying here for the last 70 years, 25 years, their children are here, they never hurt India, instead they have submitted themselves to India,” Farooq said.

The NC chief also raised concerns over the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being done to ensure this doesn’t happen and a solution can be found to catch them (terrorists) and those who are behind it,” Faroor Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, as many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.