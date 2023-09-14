Agenda of special session of Parliament released, all-party meeting called on 17th September

New Delhi: The special session agenda for Parliament was released on Wednesday, focusing on the 75-year independence of the Constituent Assembly from the date of its inception. In this agenda, four bills are mentioned. These 4 bills are the Advocate Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023, Post Office Bill, Chief Election Commissioner Bill, and Other Election Commissioner Bill. These four bills also include the controversial bill that establishes a new committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The bill proposes a three-member committee chaired by the Prime Minister, consisting of the Prime Minister, Union Minister, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Previously, the Chief Justice (CJI) was also included in the committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, but the opposition is challenging the decision not to include the CJI in the new bill.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the government requested an all-party meeting on September 17 before the start of Parliament's five-day extraordinary session on September 18. There will be no question hour or non-official business in either chamber (Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha) during the special session.

The opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) has stated that it hopes to provide positive cooperation on major issues concerning the country during the five-day special session of Parliament convened beginning September 18. However, the government should specify the specific agenda of the meeting.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party chief, recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that he discuss the country's economic situation, caste census, border standoff with China, and the Adani Group during the special session of Parliament starting September 18. In light of the latest findings, nine concerns, including the need for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), should be discussed in accordance with appropriate rules.